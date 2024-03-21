Robert Vilahamn reiterated the importance of Tottenham Hotspur playing 'good football' as his side prepare to face Bristol City this weekend.

Tottenham beat Leicester City last weekend 1-0 to solidify their position in the top half of the WSL, yet the Swedish manager was disappointed with the performance.

"It's important to make sure we perform in a good way and show the fans that we can play really good football. I think we were happy with the win against Leicester, but we were not happy with the performance," he simply said.

Vilahamn wants his side to bounce back with an impressive performance on Sunday. However, the Swedish manager, who believes Tottenham have the potential to finish above Manchester United and Liverpool, is wary of complacency against the Robins despite his desire to play entertaining football.

"They have good players and strategies to defend. When they press, they are good in those moments as well. If we go into this game thinking it is going to be easy, then we are probably going to lose this game. I think they had a good game against Man United. It is so important to stay professional."

Martha Thomas and Barbora Votikova will miss the match at Ashton Gate, but it is hopeful Molly Bartrip will be able to feature.

Playing in an attractive way

Tottenham have been one of the most exciting projects in the country under the former Häcken manager. They have transformed since a disappointing campaign last season, which saw Rehanne Skinner relieved of her duties.

The Lilywhites are firm favourites to beat Lauren Smith's side at Ashton Gate, yet Vilahamn reiterated that they want to beat teams like Bristol City in an attractive way.

"It's important to make sure we perform in a good way and show the fans that we can play really good football. I think we were happy with the win against Leicester, but we were not happy with the performance," he said.

"That's the main thing when we have feedback. We want to play better when we play football. We can still beat Leicester, but we should be better. Players should find relations. I should coach them better in scenarios.

"It would be stupid for me to be happy because we win. We need to be playing better football because that's the identity we have at this club. If we don't succeed [against Bristol City], then we need to look at that, because we need to be beating the teams at the bottom of the league in a good and professional way."

One of the players who could make an impact against Bristol City, particularly off the bench, is Shuang Wang, who Vilahamn was full of praise for.

"She [Wang] is a football player at one of the highest levels in this league. When you sign her and compare her to Matilda [Vinberg], a young, fresh player from Sweden, I started with Wang at the beginning and Matilda was not in the lineup," he stated.

"Then you realise adapting to this league is not just by age but also by language. But I would say she is one of the most technical players we have in this team."

Bethany England's progress

Last season, England was the one player Spurs could rely on. She single-handily saved the club from the threat of relegation to the Women's Championship, yet this season has been a different story.

The club captain underwent hip surgery during pre-season — and she didn't feature until December. England hasn't scored a goal in the competition this season, but Vilahamn stated she is on the right path.

"She got her injury and was out for a few months; it was really strong of her to be that leader and still not play. When I wanted her back as quickly as possible, she took a shortcut," he said.

"We needed that because her leadership is amazing. She worked really hard in those games, but she needed to come into the second phase and get back to being fit. We didn't perform the best way for a few games — and then she ended up on the bench to do fewer minutes.

"I think you've seen that in the last few games when she reduces the minutes, she is really sharp in those minutes. She's been shining this week and she's a great professional.

"For me to work with her is very important. [It shows] other players you don't need to start every game, but you can still be important to the team. I think she's taking steps every week now. She's sharper and hopefully, we can keep that going.

"With a player like Beth, as soon as she's over the line and scoring a few goals and her self-confidence is flying again, she will probably be back [in the England set-up]. That could take one game or a few more. You need those small moments where you need some more self-confidence and connect with the players. She's looked very good in training this week."