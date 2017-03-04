Cyprus Cup Day 2 Round-up: Draws for Wales and Republic of Ireland, whilst Scotland lose

Wales' Angharad James won her 50th cap. Photo: Getty Images

Goalless draws for both Wales and the Republic of Ireland set up a fascinating end to Group C whilst in Group B, landmarks for Scotland's Jane Ross and Jo Love were spoilt by South Korea.

Group A

It looked like North Korea and Switzerland was going to play out a goalless draw, but there was some late drama. Switzerland secured their first win of the 2017 Cyprus Cup when Duisburg defender Rahel Kiwic scored in the 88th minute.

Belgium came from behind to defeat Italy 4-1. Italy took the lead in the 10th minute through Brescia's Daniela Sabatino, but it would take just one minute for Belgium to equalise when Tessa Wulaert converted a penalty. Ten minutes before half-time, the Red Flames took the lead through Elien van Wynendaele.

Belgium went further ahead in the second half Maud Coutereels before Davina Philtjens scored their fourth late on.

Group B

Austria followed up their opening day draw with an impressive 3-0 win over New Zealand. Nicole Billa put the Austrians in front in the 19th minute and then doubled their lead early in the second half through Verena Aschauer. Jasmin Eder secured the points in the 77th minute.

Scotland followed up their opening day win with a 2-0 defeat to South Korea, meaning their chance of reaching the final is out of their hands. Anna Signeul named six changes from their win against New Zealand, including giving Fiona Brown and Erin Cuthbert the chance to impress up front. In the first half, the two ex-Glasgow City team-mates linked up brilliantly without ever fully testing the opposition keeper.

Three minutes into the second half, South Korea took the lead through Cuthbert's new Chelsea's team-mate Ji Soyun's fierce shot.

Fiona Brown and Leanne Ross both came close to equalising, but South Korea went further ahead when Kirsty Smith fouled Lee Guemmin in the area – and captain Cho So Hyun converted.

Despite the result, the game was significant for two landmarks – Jane Ross made her 100th appearance whilst Jo Love won her 175th cap.

Group C

Wales picked up a goalless draw with the Czech Republic as Angharad James won her 50th cap for Wales at the age of 22. The Welsh keeper Laura O'Sullivan produced some stunning saves to keep a clean sheet, whilst late on, Wales could have taken the lead through Rachel Rowe and James.

The Republic of Ireland continued their unbeaten start under Colin Bell as they played out a goalless draw with Hungary. Megan Connolly, Aine O'Gorman and Katie McCabe all had great chances to send the Irish into the lead, but Hungary had a glorious chance in the second half to take the lead when O'Gorman fouled Gabriella Toth in the penalty area – but Fanni Vargo missed the target. The result meant that Ireland's keeper Marie Hourihan marked her debut with a clean sheet.

This means that both Wales and Ireland are on four points, having scored two goals and conceded none – making the clash between them on the 6th even more fascinating.