Switzerland vs Cameroon: World Cup Group G Preview, Round 1, 2022

Switzerland look to push on to greater heights at the 2022 World Cup as they face Cameroon in their Group G opener.

The Nati are three-time quarterfinalists at the competition, having reached the last eight in 1934, 1938 and 1954 and qualified for the knockout stages at the last two editions of the tournament.

Murat Yakin's side came through a tough play-off against Italy in qualifying and face a Cameroon side that has caused shock in the World Cup before.

The Indomitable Lions pulled off one of the biggest surprises in tournamrent history when they stunned defending champion Argentina in 1990 on their way to the quarterfinals, but have failed to reach the knockout stages in five appearances since.

Rigobert Song's men face a formidable Switzerland defense that conceded just two goals in qualifying without losing a game through the whole of the competition.

This is the first-ever meeting between Switzerland and Cameroon with both sides knowing a win is crucial as they are in a group with tournament favorites Brazil as well as a tough Serbia side.

Team news

Switzerland

Yakin has a full complement of players at his disposal with goalkeeper Yann Sommer fully recovered from an ankle injury suffered in October and Ricardo Rodriguez also healthy.

Haris Seferovic, a key figure for the Nati in recent years, has struggled for form in recent matches and will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Cameroon

Midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is questionable through injury.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has scored 11 times in 16 appearances for Bayern Munich and looks to be a key figure in attack for the Indomitable Lions.

Bryan Mbuemo switched his allegiance from France to Cameroon in August and joins Choupo-Moting to give his side more presence in the final third.

Key players

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland)

His 106 caps make him a veteran in a young Swiss side and he's scored 12 goals for the Nati. In a "freestyle" role, manager Yakin has built the team around him.

His biggest qualities are his aggression and ability to lead and he's never afraid to take on a challenge, crucial to the way Switzerland play.

Xhaka also brings a savvy style to the pitch and is well capable of starting the attack while also making inch-perfect passes and clever through balls.

More than anything, he works tirelessly and his willingness to improve and always give everything he can make him the ultimate role model.

Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon)

The Indomitable Lions is the captain of the five-time African champions with his international career beginning in 2010 and will be appearing in his third World Cup.

Technically gifted, he's ready to lead this Cameroon side after learning alongside the likes of Samuel Eto'o and Pierre Webo in his previous two appearances at the world soccer showpiece.

Aboubakar is fresh off of eight goals in the 2021 African Cup of Nations, but has yet to score in three career World Cup games as he hopes to change that in Qatar.

Likely line-ups

Switzerland: Sommer; Rodríguez, Akanji, Schär, Widmer; Xhaka, Freuler; Vargas, Sow, Shaqiri; Embolo

Cameroon: Onana; Nouhou, Nkoulou, Castelleto, Fai; Hongla; Toko-Ekambi, Anguissa. Mbeumo; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting

Match facts

Where is the match being played?

The Al-Janoub Stadium, with a capacity of 40,000, will host its second of seven matches during this World Cup.

What time is the match?

Kick-off for the match in Al-Wakrah, the capital city of the municipality with the same name, is set for 1pm Qatar time.

How can I watch the match?

In the United States, Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo will have the coverage. The BBC carries the action in the United Kingdom.

SRG SSR, the channels of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation will have all of the coverage in Switzerland while CRTV carries the action in Cameroon.