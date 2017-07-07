Emma Berglund becomes a Parisien

One of the busiest clubs in the window so far, Paris Saint-Germain have swiftly moved on Swedish international defender, Emma Berglund to sure up their back line for the coming season.

A raft of experience

An experienced centre back, 28-year-old Berglund spent the first half of her playing career in native Umeå, moving from youth teams Täfteå IK to Umedalens IF before becoming a permanent fixture for the then dominant Umeå IK. Her time with the seven-time champions took her through the last two years of her teens and into her mid-twenties, leaving at the end f the 2014 after having captained the side and helped them to three back-to-back Damallsvenskan titles as well as Svenska Cupen gold and a brace of Svenska Supercupen wins in their heyday.

After Umeå had lost their footing as the dominant side, Berglund made the trip south, from one of Damallsvenskan’s most norther clubs to its’ most southern, the dominant force in Sweden at the time, FC Rosengård. Just like her time at Umeå, Berglund found herself thrust into the heart of defence in Malmö, captaining the team and rarely missing a game. Another league title followed in her first year at her new club, Svenska Supercupen gold following her south too, as FCR claimed back to back wins over Linköping as well as a Svenska Cupen final win over the same opponents last season.

During her time with two of Sweden’s most decorated clubs, Berglund made waves in the Swedish national team, making her bow in 2011, behind more experienced starters, Berglund has still managed to amass over 50 caps for Blågult. A silver at the Rio 2016 Olympics the reward for her hard work with a tireless defensive team.

Currently away with Sweden preparing for Euro 2017, Berglund won’t join up with her new team until the conclusion of the tournament, a natural replacement for the recently departed Sabrina Delannoy, Berglund will slot right into PSG’s backline and fill the void left by the retired French international.

Berglund proud to be a Parisian

Speaking on the move, head coach Patrice Lair spoke of Berglund’s “great experience” in defence, the Swede able to play the ball out from the heart of defence with ease, Lair expects Berglund will “undoubtedly prove” to be a key player and “real asset” to not just the defence but the whole team.

“Really proud” to join PSG, Berglund sees the move as a key step in her career and continuing player development, wanting to “give her best” for her new side to “reach the goals set” over her time in the French capital. A recent run that saw PSG reach the UEFA Women’s Champions League final a nod to its’ “standing” in women’s football.

Berglund’s new deal will run for two years, until the end of June 2019.