Ex-Chelsea striker Samuel Eto’o retires

Former Chelsea striker Samuel Eto’o has confirmed his retirement from football via Instagram.

The Cameroonian icon joined Chelsea in 2013 on a free transfer from Russian side FC Anzhi Makhachkala and went on to make 35 appearances for the Blues before joining Everton the following season.

Eto'o scored 12 goals and contributed seven assists over the course his tenure under Jose Mourinho and averaged an impressive 2.14 points per Premier League game.

The four-time Champions League winner failed to collect any silverware with Chelsea however played an integral role in the Blues' Champions League run. Eto'o scored three as before the Blues lost to Atletico Madrid in the Semi-Final.

A fresh start in Spain

Eto'o played for twelve clubs over the span of his 23-year career which included the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea.

He began his career at Real Madrid having left Cameroon and played seven times, averaging just 28 minutes a game with no goals.

The Cameroonian soon joined RCD Mallorca for £4million in search of first team football which opened a new chapter in his career.

The former Chelsea striker enjoyed a prosperous four years at his new club, playing 154 times and scoring 66 goals. The only three red cards he ever received in his career all came while at Mallorca.

His eye for goal and ruthless streak attracted the attention of Barcelona who signed him in 2004 for £24million.

Eto'o scored on his debut as he joined forces with Henrik Larsson and Ludovic Gluly in a lethal front three. A goal on his debut became one of many as he proceeded to net 24 more that season.

By the end of his Barcelona tenure he had scored 130 goals and assisted 40 while winning three league titles, two Champions Leagues, a Spanish Cup and two Spanish Super Cups for the Catalan club.

The new challenge

Eto'o had proved himself on the highest stage as one of the best strikers in the world. He sought a new challenge in Italy, joining Inter Milan for just over £30million.

The striker scored 53 goals and assisted 25 while at Inter Milan and won the Champions League, Serie A, the Italian Cup twice, the Italian Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

He continued to important score goals at the highest level and began a habit of netting in finals. He scored in the Champions League Final against Bayern Munich, the final of the FIFA Club World Cup and twice in the Coppa Italia final.

England bound

In the latter stages of his career he reunited with former Inter Milan manager Jose Mourinho at Chelsea having signed on a free transfer.

The highlight of his time at the Blues saw the Cameroonian net three past Manchester United in the Premier League in light of comments suggesting the striker was older than he said he was.

Eto'o played an important role in the Blues dressing room as Mourinho prepared his side for a title challenge the following year.

With the arrival of Diego Costa at Stamford Bridge, Eto'o travelled north to the blue half of Merseyside to join Everton. He wore the number five shirt and made just 20 appearances, scoring four.

National icon

Eto'o became a national icon who made his debut for Cameroon at the age of just 15 years old. He later went on to captain his country and scored 56 goals in 118 appearances.

He also featured in the 2000 Olympics for the Cameroon Olympic Football Team, who won gold by famously defeating Spain 7-5 in the final on penalties.

He won the Africa Cup of Nations on two occasions in 2000 and 2002 and will ultimately go down as one of the most successful athletes to play for the country.