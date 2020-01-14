Chelsea Women vs Aston Villa Women preview:  Villa could be the next team to stop Chelsea from Conti Cup trophy

Undefeated in their respective leagues, Chelsea and Aston Villa clash at Kingsmeadow for the Conti Cup quarterfinals.

Emma Hayes' side topped Group D that included Reading, West Ham, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, and Lewes.

Chelsea overcame each team except for Reading. In the last match of the group stage the Blues drew 1-1 in regulation time, but ultimately were defeated in a penalty shoot out.

Villa finished second in Group A below Sheffield United and above Liverpool, Durham, Coventry United and Blackburn Rovers.

Gemma Davies' squad won three of their five matches, defeated by Durham and lost in penalties against Coventry.

The only remaining undefeated team in their leagues, the Championship side sit six points clear at the top, where the WSL side sit third, four points from leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea yet to lift Conti Cup trophy

Since the competition was founded in 2011, Chelsea have never made it to a final.

The past two seasons saw the Londoners defeated in the semifinal to Manchester City.

Though Chelsea have two WSL titles, two FA Cups, consecutive appearances in the Women's Champions League since 2015, but they have no Conti Cup trophy.

Villa's desire to win is notable

With just six wins from 20 matches last campaign, Villa have noticeably gained momentum, currently with eleven wins in twelve matches this campaign.

Progress on and off the pitch has seen then Championship side become representative of how important quality signings are to the success of a team. Shania Hayles, Marisa Ewers, Emma Follis, Melissa Johnson, Ella Franklin-Fraiture, Charlotte Greengrass and Emily Syme all signed this past summer and have been evident in Villa's game.

Johnson is the league's second top scorer, just one goal away from Sheffield's Katie Wilkinson and even when the club's top goal scorer was benched, the Villians have managed to win without her.

Villa's new quality has been in high-flight this season and could cause trouble for a Chelsea side who has a bigger match coming in just five days time.

Big match on the weekend for the WSL side

Chelsea travel to North London on Sunday to take on WSL leaders, Arsenal, for a crucial title race match.

Their first encounter this season remains Arsenal's only defeat this WSL campaign.

Chelsea's last cup match against Reading saw only four changes in the starting XI from their encounter with Manchester City just four days prior.

With the WSL title on the line over the weekend, the Blues could potentially see more players being rested mid-week.

When and where

Villa will travel to Kingsmeadow this Wednesday and kickoff is at 7pm.