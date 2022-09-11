York City vs Bromley: National League Preview, Gameweek 8, 2022

Following the weekend's national football postponement in respect of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, York City are set to return to the field, when they host Bromley on Tuesday night, looking for revenge after April's FA Trophy semi-final loss.

Three games unbeaten currently, and with the joint-best defence in the league, The Minstermen will strive to continue what they have started in their returning campaign in the National League.

Gameweek eight brings Bromley to the LNER Community Stadium in what has the capacity to act as a feisty tie, both teams occupying 8th and 9th place, the hosts taking up the latter.

The Ravens have previous meetings to their advantage, having never come away with anything less than a win when facing City. Despite the ten day break, the visitors may still be fired up by their latest win, a 2-1 victory over Eastleigh.

Team News

York City

For the sixth consecutive game, York look to be without left-back Adam Crookes, an ankle injury keeping him out.

Consoling the problem slightly, Alex Whittle took up a place on the bench in City's last outing, and is in contention if manager John Askey decides to replace him with Sam Sanders.

Right-sided duo Michael Duckworth and Luke James are additionally sidelined, as they have been since their injuries on opening day.

In the midfield department, both Gus Mafuta and Paddy McLaughlin are yet to make their first start of the season for York.

Bromley

Everyone is back and available for The Ravens other than Chris Bush who still has to complete his suspension following a red card.

The postponed game vs Notts County should give those carrying a little niggle a chance to be fully fit on Tuesday.

Likely Lineups

York City

Ross, Fallowfield, Kouogun, Kerr, Sanders, Pybus, Dyson, Hancox, Hurst, Kouhyar, John-Lewis

Bromley

Charles-Cook, Forster, Reynolds, Webster, Sowunmi, Hannam, Bingham, Vennings, Whitely, Cheek, Marriott

Key Players

Lenell John-Lewis

The permanent signing of the prolific frontman was key for York, after John-Lewis won the side promotion last season, scoring in all three of the playoff games in a loan spell.

Moving onto the current campaign, the striker, nicknamed 'The Shop' for obvious reasons, has started in the right way, bagging a goal in three of four away fixtures so far, however is still targeting a home goal, and Tuesday night seems the perfect opportunity to do so.

Michael Cheek

York fans should remember Michael Cheek, the tormentor in chief, from last season's Trophy semi-final. He is as reliable a goal scorer as Bromley have had in the modern era.

If The Minstermen can stop him getting a sniff in the 18 yard box that's half the job done, but his 17 league goals in the 21/22 campaign proves him a likely scorer.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

York City's brand new LNER Community Stadium will be the venue for this one. It will be Bromley's first ever trip to the modern leisure complex, which opened in 2021.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm, for the first time at the LNER Community Stadium this season.

How can I watch?

There is no way to stream the game - the only way to watch it is by purchasing a ticket. Live commentary will be provided on both BBC Radio York and York Hospital Radio, with both clubs and Jorvik Radio tweeting out live updates throughout.