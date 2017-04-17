Damallsvenskan – Week 1 review: Rosengård take top spot after mighty win

The Damallsvenskan has begun and the first set of fixtures lived up to its high expectations. There were goals, shocks and late drama that made for exciting matches.

Rosengård started off the season in spectacular fashion as they take the top position in the league.

Rosengård hit seven home after early scare

In an expected, but nonetheless impressive result, Rosengård thrashed opponents Kvarnsven IK 7-2 in the opening match of the season. The goal fest confirmed Rosengard’s class and proves they mean business this season, but it wasn’t without an early scare.

It only took three minutes for the deadlock to be broken after 25-year-old midfielder Julia Roddar scored for the visitors. It was a dream start for Kvarnsven with it looking as if Rosengård’s confidence had lowered since their UEFA Champion’s league losses. Unsurprisingly, this wasn’t the case as Lieke Martens equalised in the 11th minute.

Rosengård’s comfortability became evident. It was only 10 minutes later that Sanne Troelsgaard got her name on the score sheet to make it 2-1. Shortly after, a neat piece of play on the left flank resulted in a cross that met Anja Mittag’s stretched out a foot to increase the lead to three. She stamps her mark on the league once again with it being her debut goal since her return to the Swedish giants.

Kvarnsven’s main chance of the first half almost resulted in a goal as Tabitha Chawinga made a powerful run into the box, skipped past a number of Rosengard players, only to see Ali Riley make an impressive goal-line clearance. On the stroke of half-time, the scoreline increased once again - and to Rosengård’s favour. The lethal Martens tallied her second of the game as she slotted the ball home from inside the box past Lina Lindqvist.

It was Ella Masar’s turn to get in on the action after the break as she tapped in a well-worked team goal. The versatile player had been unlucky not to score earlier, but her strong physical presence had caused real problems for Kvarnsven all game.

Kvarnsven did manage to pull one back through youngster Chawinga. The Malawian forward pounced on a bad touch from a defender, and used her athleticism to break away to slot in a left-footed finish into the back of the net. Rosengard’s response took only two minutes; Troelsgaard scored her second of the day to make it 6-2.

The match was done and dusted but Rosengård didn’t hold back on the goals. A seventh was added in the 83rd minute thanks to the hustle of Masar after Kvarnsven failed to clear the ball. Her cool finish put the icing on the cake as the full-time whistle blew to put an end to the game.

Jack Majgaard Jensen’s Rosengard will be more than happy with the mighty victory. The win would have also come as a big relief considering last season’s campaign and their bad form. However, conceding two goals is a problem that needs to be addressed; Many other sides in the Damallsvenskan have stronger attacking options than Kvarnsven, so it’s important for them to try and stay more focused at the back.

Kvarnsven shouldn’t be too down hearted despite the thrashing as Rosengård were always going to have the upper hand. Defensively they’ll look to be stronger, but Chawinga provided a real attacking threat which is a positive they’ll be able to take away from the game.

Djurgården surprise Piteå in narrow win

Piteå hosted Djurgården in an interesting match which ended in a 1-0 win for the visitors. It was a crushing start to the season for Piteå; they had only lost one match at home in the league last season, which was to the champions Linkopings respectively.

Early proceedings indicated a tactical match with Piteå holding on to possession well whilst Djurgården looked to play on the counter attack. Djurgården were granted a few opportunities thanks to turnovers that led to fast breakaways, yet none really challenged the home side.

Piteå looked close to scoring after 27 minutes had passed as an unmarked Madelen Janogy received a ball inside the penalty area. Her right-footed shot lacked power and it ended up being a routine save for Icelandic keeper Gudbjorg Gunnarsdottir.

The only goal in the match came in the 37th minute as Hanna Lundqvist registered her first goal of the season - and some goal it was. An out swinging corner from the left hand side trickled over the heads of players in both red and white shirts, only to land at Lundqvist’s chest. She aesthetically chested the ball down and volleyed it in textbook fashion into the top left hand corner of the net, leaving Hilda Maria no chance.

The second half came and went featuring a string of half-chances for both sides, but each opportunity failing to create any real concern. At times, fast-paced, fluent football was played, whilst in places wayward passes and disorganisation featured - all part of the first game vibes.

Djurgården will have gone away the happiest side as they pin an important three points on the board. Piteå have a solid defensive foundation, so the visitors did well to break them down.

It appeared as if Piteå were missing a spark. Julia Karlenäs had a good debut, but once she gets a goal under her belt she could be exactly what Piteå need.

Late goal results in Göteborg taking the three points

KIF Örebro fell short at the final whistle as they were defeated 1-0 by Göteborg. Based on performance, justice was served. Göteborg were the better side in the last 45 minutes, despite an even and quiet first half.

It was the first game in the season for both sides, and this was reflected in the first half. A nervy start resulted in a rather uneventful 45 minutes, however the match still had a competitive edge.

As the second half started it was evident Göteborg had grown in confidence. It looked as though 24-year-old midfielder Beata Kollmats had broken the deadlock for the hosts, but she was denied by the offside flag. After it being reviewed it appears as if that was the wrong decision and the goal should’ve stood.

A counter attack subsequent of an KIF Örebro opportunity almost gave the lead to the home side. Pauline Hammarlund used her blistering pace down the right flank, but her shot went wide of the far post.

The winning goal came in the 84th minute courtesy of Hammarlund. A through ball split the two KIF Örebro centre backs and fell to the feet of the Swede. Despite pressure from three opposition players, Hammarlund used her strength to slot the ball in to the bottom right-hand corner.

Göteborg will be pleased with the deserved three points. Their determination and fitness showed as they displayed a consistent performance. KIF Örebro will need to re-group and learn to be more clinical in attack.

Vittsjö’s early goal enough to be victorious

Last season’s 10th place finishers Kristianstad hosted Vittsjö in their first games of the season, with the visitors taking home the three points. It was an exciting match with a lot of end-to-end action, with both teams providing good performances.

Vittsjö got the perfect start after they took the lead in the 5th minute. A perfectly weighted ball was placed over the Kristianstad defence into Linda Sallstrom where she poked it over the goalkeeper to take the lead.

The goal kicked Kristianstad into gear and suddenly they became dangerous every time they moved up the field as they searched for an equaliser. In the 12th minute they were denied by the post. Painfully, the ball struck the inside of the woodwork but came back on to the pitch rather than over the goal line.

Vittsjö managed to see out the 1-0 lead until half-time, but the second half occurred in similar fashion to the first. Kristianstad looked fresh and lively and it looked as if it was only a matter of time before they’d make the scoreline level, but the visitor’s keeper Shannon Lynn kept Vittsjö in the game.

Three goals were disallowed for offside – two for Kristianstad and the other for Vittsjö. Kristianstad will be more than disappointed they couldn’t at least get a point from the game after playing the better football for the majority of the game.

Vittsjö set up well after they took the lead, and this tactical awareness allowed them to see out the match.

Emphatic win for Linköping over Limhamn Bunkeflo 07

Linköping showed their class in an expected 3-0 victory against newcomers Limnham Bunkeflo 07 (LB07). The title holders were under pressure to perform, especially after some major departures.

Linköping dominated proceedings, looking extremely dangerous from kick off. The flanks were being used in full effect with left-back Jonna Andersson getting forward on almost every occasion possible. She caused real trouble for LB07 who struggled to keep up with the pace of the game.

New signing Marija Banusic scored on her debut as she headed home a perfect corner from Magdalena Ericsson in the 12th minute. The goal deflated the visitors and as time went by a second goal was expected.

Just after the second half began, Banusic scored her second of the game as she makes herself well known to the league. The 4-3-3 formation allowed the home side to utilise their attacking options which were proving too much for LB07.

As the second half got into full swing it was only a matter of time before a third was added. It was Kristine Minde's turn, the creator of the second goal, as she put her team 3-0 up in the 54th minute. The match was done and dusted as Linköping came away with a more than comfortable three points.

LB07 were expected to lose but they were a tad unlucky; Ericsson scored an own goal, however a mix up regarding which player the ball came off resulted in an offside decision being awarded. Even if the goal was counted it would have been unlikely that they would’ve been able to get anything from the match.

Linköping did their job as expected and well. It was important for Banusic to start on the front foot as her confidence would’ve grown after that impressive performance. A bit more fluidity would be needed at times against tougher opposition, but nevertheless, they got the win they needed.

Slim win for Eskilstuna against newcomers Hammarby

Newly promoted Hammarby travelled to Esklistuna in a match that finished 1-0 to home side.

Early proceedings were dominated by the hosts with a large spell of possession and the production of chance after chance. Eskilstuna used the width massively, with Hanne Glas causing many problems for the opposition on her league debut. Although putting in crosses seemed to be on the agenda, only a rare couple managed to reach a blue shirt.

As the first half continued it became painful to watch. Eskilstuna had everything but the final product and just couldn’t manage to get shots on target to challenge the keeper. As a result, towards the end of the 45 minutes, Hammarby were allowed to get more comfortable and became more dangerous.

After the half-time break, the hosts got what they deserved. They took the lead thanks to Fiona Brown's long-range effort in the 49th minute. It originally appeared to have been comfortably saved, however the ball trickled in between the legs of the keeper.

The goal was enough to seal off the win, but Eskilstuna will need to perform better and be more clinical as it's unlikely they'll get lucky again. Hammarby did well to keep the scoreline down and will look to focus on the upcoming matches.