WSL transfer round-up: 18 July

Following on from a busy weekend, we round-up the comings and goings from the last few days in WSL.

Breaking their radio silence, the Vixens dubbed last Saturday as #SuperSigningSaturday as they announced seven players confirmed for the new season. With a numbers of players signed to one year contacts last year, Bristol fans have already seen a Vixens leave the Stoke Gifford without much issue. Saturday at least brought a level of relief as City announced Florence Allen, Carla Humphrey, Poppy Wilson, Frankie Brown, Loren Dykes and Danique Kerkdijk would all be around for the coming season. In addition, last season’s loanee Sophie Baggaley was revealed as a fully-fledged Vixen after making the permeant switch from Birmingham City.

Although the news has not all been good as Scot, Chloe Arthur has been the latest to announce she’ll be leaving Bristol this summer.

Having their own Super Saturday, Liverpool announced another raft of signings by Neil Redfearn, with a host of WSL familiars moving to the Reds. After a spell in Division 1 Féminine with Bordeaux, Niamh Fahey returns to England to bring experience to the back-line. Fahey will be joined in defence by Sophie Bradley-Auckland who played under Redfearn last season at the Belles.

Further up the pitch, the connection to Doncaster continues although neither Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, who makes the cross-town switch from Everton, nor Christie Murray, who returns after a spell with Glasgow City, were managed by the former Leeds United man.

With players yet to be announced, the Hammers have continued to unveil their new recruits bringing in Dutch international Tessel Middag from Manchester City, although with the midfielder currently out with an ACL injury it will be a while before fans get to see her in claret and blue. Following on from Middag, the East London team have today announced the signing of Leanne Kiernan from Shelbourne Ladies, the free-scoring Irish teenager set to take the league by storm.

Reading and Arsenal

Still looking to build on existing foundations, the Royals have handed out new deals to two former Lady Black Cats who excelled last season, confirming Rachel Furness and Brooke Chaplen will be around for the coming term.

Elsewhere Anna Filbey has announced her exit from Arsenal after eight years with the Gunners, her next stop remains undisclosed.