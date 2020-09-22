Chelsea vs Barnsley preview: Kick-off time, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Chelsea host Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow night at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side come into this tie on the back of losing to Liverpool 2-0 on Sunday in West London.

The Blues finished fourth last season, securing Champions League football on the last game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Barnsley also lost 2-0 at the weekend. Reading defeated the Yorkshire side, which places them 20th in the Championship after two games.

The Oakwell side survived by the skin of their teeth in the second division of English football last season. Gerhard Struber’s side will be hoping to be more comfortable this time round.

Team news

There will be changes to the line-up for Chelsea. Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to feature after not starting in the previous two Premier League games.

Edouard Mendy could be between the sticks after his recent arrival from Rennes. The new goalkeeper is expected to strengthen the defence this season after the uncertainty of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Thiago Silva could be seen in blue for the first time. He had a longer break after he played in the Champions League final last month. His old side, PSG, lost to Bayern Munich 1-0.

Michal Helik will be missing for the visitors. The Polish defender was sent off at the weekend in the 2-0 loss.

He signed for Barnsley this summer, making the transfer from KS Cracovia.

Predicted lineups

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Tomori, Silva, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Mount, Havertz; Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Werner.

Barnsley: Walton; Sollbauer, Styles, Andersen; Ludewig, Mowatt, Ritzmaier, Williams, Thomas, Frieser, Chaplin.

Ones to watch

There will be eyes on Hudson-Odoi at Stamford Bridge. The winger must put in a good performance if he wants to be part of Lampard’s plans for the upcoming season.

The same applies for Fikayo Tomori. He has not featured much since the second half of last season. He came on against Liverpool at the weekend and impressed.

He could potentially get his chance to continue this form against Barnsley.

Previous meetings

The two sides have not faced each other since 2008. A goal from Kayode Odejayi secured Barnsley a place in the FA Cup semi-final.

Manager comments

On the availability of Mendy in goal, the Chelsea gaffer said:

“As far as I'm aware, as long he passes his tests before he travels, he will be tested with us on Thursday collectively as a team and if that is a negative then he will be available to play.”