Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: Marvellous Magpies extend unbeaten run and move into top four

Sunday's late kick-off led to Tottenham suffering their first Premier League home defeat of the season, against an impressive Newcastle team.

Following an even start to the game, Callum Wilson opened the score in the 31st minute. His clash with Hugo Lloris was adjudged by the referee and VAR to remain within the laws of the game - providing the forward with a chance to produce a precise, lobbed finish over the out-of-position keeper.

Newcastle were able to extend their lead, prior to the half-time break. Miguel Almiron scored his fifth goal in as many appearances - a wonderful solo effort, beating two Tottenham defenders and coolly slotting past Lloris.

Harry Kane's goal came as a surprise, following the visitors' positive start to the second half. He headed home from close range, after Ben Davies' flicked header, maintaining his impressive goalscoring form.

With this impressive victory, Newcastle move into the UEFA Champions League spots. They rise above Chelsea - who still have a game in hand, on goal difference and find themselves just two points behind third-placed Tottenham.

Tottenham will look to pick themselves up in time for Wednesday evening - they will welcome Sporting Lisbon, for a vital clash in their Champions League group.

Story of the match

Antonio Conte made five changes to his Tottenham team. This included Oliver Skipp starting his first game for Spurs, since January and Emerson Royal returning from suspension. The wing-back had been out since his red card in the North London derby. Heung-min Son and Kane led the line for the hosts.

Newcastle's only change from their win against Everton was the introduction of Joe Willock into the 11, in place of Jacob Murphy. Bruno Guimaraes was a minor doubt for the fixture, following the recent birth of his child. However, the visitors' star midfielder retained his place in the team.

A few early efforts from Son - both from trademark Son range - just outside of the box, were the products of a quick Tottenham start. The first one provided some early practice for Nick Pope and the second sailed narrowly over the bar.

A third long-range attempt from Son and then a clear-cut opportunity, following Kane's pass, came after the visitors had a good entry into the Tottenham box. It ended up with Emerson and Joelinton bundling over each other, which cased muted Newcastle appeals for a penalty. All this reflected a very fast-paced first 10 minutes of the match.

Following that fast start, the end-to-end action died down and transitioned into a more attritional, even contest.

A misunderstanding between Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris almost had disastrous consequences for Tottenham. The centre-back's blind, backwards pass almost rolled into their goal, wide of the keeper; the ball ended up going behind for a corner.

Just prior to the half-hour mark, Kane led a Spurs counter which resulted in him producing a powerful, low shot with his left foot. Pope was forced into making a brilliant save with his feet, to prevent the effort from nestling in the far corner.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Immediately, a controversial incident led to Wilson opening the score for Newcastle. The forward collided with Lloris, after the keeper came out of his box to deal with a long ball aimed for Wilson; Lloris got the first touch of the ball, prior to the collision. Wilson picked the ball up and produced a perfect, lobbed finish with his left foot, over the retreating Dier - who attempted to cover the vacant goal.

Referee Jarred Gillett and VAR did not deem that Wilson did enough to foul the keeper and Newcastle's goal stood, after a decision which could have gone either way.

Tottenham's difficult task grew significantly more challenging, with five minutes left before half-time.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Following Lloris' long ball to the left side, Sean Longstaff's header set the ball to Almiron. The red-hot Paraguayan breezed past both Ryan Sessegnon and Clement Lenglet and produced a composed finish from a tight angle. The effort snuck under the oncoming Lloris, doubling Newcastle's lead.

Shortly after, a poor bit of play in possession from Tottenham drew audible boos from the home crowd. The hosts' 13 attempts at goal in the first half drew no benefit; they headed into the break trailing 2-0 to a clinical Newcastle team.

The heavens well and truly opened during the half-time interval. Plenty of empty seats in the lower rows around the stadium were visible, as supporters sheltered from the vicious downpour.

A fantastic bit of play from Newcastle involving Kieran Trippier, Almiron and Longstaff led to Joelinton's header - which struck Emerson on the arm. The resulting corner created further danger for the hosts, as Newcastle started the second half brilliantly.

Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

That brilliant start was abruptly halted, as Kane headed in from close range to half Tottenham's deficit. Davies' flick from Son's corner redirected the ball onto the far post, where Kane escaped the grasps of Trippier and nodded the ball into an empty net.

VAR had to check whether the ball took the slightest of deflections off of Davinson Sanchez, on its' way to Kane. If it was adjudged that it did, the goal would have been ruled out for offside. This time, it was Tottenham that benefitted from a close decision.

A much-needed lift to the mood at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium did little to provide the hosts with an increase in the quality of their play. Lucas Moura's introduction in the place of Skipp signalled a change to a 3-4-3 formation for Tottenham, halfway through the second period.

The hosts struggled to build up any kind of momentum. Newcastle were producing a hugely impressive away performance - effectively blunting the danger the likes of Kane and Son could provide.

In the 77th minute, Kane attempted to find a yard of space in the Newcastle box. He was unable to do so, as his effort was smothered and the resulting Son rebound was, as well.

At no point following Kane's equaliser, did things get troubling for the visitors. The five minutes of added time were negotiated comfortably, against an underwhelming Tottenham team.

Player of the match - Miguel Almiron

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Under a third of the way through the 2022/23 Premier League season, Almiron has already had his most productive goalscoring season in the English top-flight.

A fantastic, solo effort which led to Newcastle's crucial second goal was a perfect representation of a goal of a player in the form of his life.

Following Newcastle's takeover, the winger would have been one of the players who may have been fearing for his place in the squad - with heavy investment into quality players expected. However, Almiron is doing all he can to ensure that his time in the North-East is only just hitting its' peak.