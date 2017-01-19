Robinho to make 100th appearance for Brazil in Chapecoense fundraiser

Image credit: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Robinho will make his 100th appearance for Brazil on Sunday after being selected by Seleção coach, Tite, for a fundraising game in support for the families of those who lost their loved ones in Chapecoense's air tragic disaster in November last year.

The match between Brazil and Colombia is set to take place on Thursday, 25 at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The squad was selected based on domestic league players.

Performances

Robinho who is currently playing for Atletico Mineiro has netted 25 times in his 55 appearances for his present club, which leveled him as top scorer for Brazilian football in the previous year.

The former Santos man earned his first cap for Brazil back in 2003 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup match on 13 July, which Brazil lost 1-0 to Mexico. However, he was named in Brazil squad for 2006 World Cup in Germany alongside Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka and Adriano, and 2010 World cup in South Africa. And he was also part of Brazil's tremendous squad that won them two consecutive FIFA Confederation Cups in 2005 and 2009 respectively.

His incredible performances in 2007 Copa America acquired him the Golden Ball award (The Best Player of the Tournament), he helped Canarinho claimed its 7th and its last Copa America triumph.

The 32-year-old has made 99 appearances for the Seleção and has registered 28 goals. Coach Tite made it clear that he picked players based on their performance, based on their sequence of the game, and that's his deciding factor rather than the age.

Tite continues: "We selected five players who were Olympic Gold medalists, as well as players we believe they have the potential to help the national team in the future."

Robinho and his former teammate at Santos, Diego Ribas who was also picked, are closer to securing their return ticket to Seleção team. Tite says: "The ones I selected would have more chances in the future if they impressed me."

In their last five encounters, Brazil has beaten Colombia three times, lost one and drew one time.

The squad in full

Goalkeepers: Danilo Fernandes (Internacional), Alex Muralha (Flamengo), Weverton (Atletico Paranaense).

Defenders: Geromel (Gremio), Luan Garcia (Vasco da Gama), Rodrigo Caio (Sao Paulo), Victor Hugo (Palmeiras), Fabio Santos (Atletico Mineiro), Fagner (Corinthians), Jorge (Flamengo), Marcos Rocha (Atletico Mineiro).

Midfielders: Camilo (Botafogo), Diego Ribas (Flamengo), Gustavo Scarpa (Fluminense), Henrique (Cruzeiro), Lucas Lima (Santos), Rodriguinho (Corinthians), Walace (Gremio), W. Arao (Flamengo).

Strikers: Dudu (Palmeiras), Luan (Gremio), Robinho (Atletico Mineiro), Diego Souza (Sport Recife).