Derby County FC

Derby County welcome Fulham to Pride Park on Friday. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:45 GMT....

QPR continue good run of form at home and they defeated Derby 2-1 on a night of few chances. ...

Follow along for the Derby County vs Manchester United live stream online, TV channel, lineups, preview, and score updates of the 2020 Emirates FA Cup....

Odion Ighalo scored twice to give Manchester United a 3-0 win over former United legend Wayne Rooney's Derby County in FA Cup tie. ...

Derby County beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 in the Sky Bet Championship, with both teams still in with a shot at the play-offs this season....

Derby County vs Huddersfield Town preview: Rams looking to continue fine home form Tom Rodgers Derby County entertain Huddersfield Town this weekend with both sides looking to bounce back from mid-week defeats. ...

Derby County 4-0 Stoke City: Rampant Rams dominate Potters for biggest win of season John Lupo The hosts picked up three points with their largest victory of the season over their-relegation threatened visitors....

Northampton Town vs Derby County: Live Stream and Score Updates (0-0) Toby Bowles Follow along for the Northampton Town vs Derby County live stream online, TV channel, lineups, preview and score updates of the 2020 FA Cup. Kick-off is schedul...

Derby County 0-1 Millwall: Back to back away wins for The Lions. Alex Grace Tom Bradshaw's goal enough for Millwall to take all three points at Pride Park and close in on the top six....

Derby County 2-0 Middlesbrough: Lawrence's brace sinks 'Boro Tom Beresford A Tom Lawrence brace was enough to see off Middlesbrough at Pride Park. ...

Derby County Vs Middlesbrough preview: Middlesbrough look for their first win in seven games as they travel to Pride Park Sam Jones Middlesbrough continue to look for their first win in seven games against a Derby side who have only lost once at home all season, and have won t...

Championship Roundup: Five things learned from this weekend's fixtures Thomas Owen The main talking points from the return of the Championship following the second international break of the season…...

Championship England XI: Which second tier players have the ability to one day pull on the England shirt? Thomas Owen International break is upon us which means another dreaded weekend without Championship football. As things stand, there’s no players from the second tier invol...

Leeds United vs Derby County preview: United aiming for play-off revenge on struggling Rams Alex Bullions Leeds United host Derby County at Elland Road on Saturday, with the top-of-the-table side overwhelming favourites and planning to make up for the...

Derby County vs Cardiff City preview: Struggling mid-table sides meet at Pride Park John Lupo With just three wins from 12 games combined, the Rams and Bluebirds look for three important points....

Derby County vs Cardiff: LIVE Stream and Score Updates (1-1) Louie Elmer Follow along for Derby County vs Cardiff City live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 SkyBet Cham...

Mason Mount is looking forward to Declan Rice England reunion Jake Stokes Mason Mount and Declan Rice are looking forward to reigniting their youth days....

Mason Mount reflects on an exciting start for Chelsea Jake Stokes Mason Mount reflects on his debut, goals and life at Chelsea....

Derby County vs West Bromwich Albion preview: Baggies unbeaten ahead of clash Stephen Ibbetson West Brom will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season against a Derby side yet to light up at home this season....

Mason Mount delighted with 'dream' goal on home debut Jake Stokes Mason Mount achieved dream scoring on his home debut for Chelsea....

Derby County Vs Bristol City: Both sides looking for their second win of the season at Pride Park Sam Jones Derby will be looking for their first win since opening day after back to back draws, whilst Bristol are looking to make it two wins out of two after victory last time out. ...

Stoke City Vs Derby County - Match Preview: Stoke Looking For First Point As Derby Visit Bet365 Stadium Sam Jones After a poor start to their campaign, promotion hopefuls Stoke City will be hoping they can end last seasons playoff finalists unbeaten start to ...