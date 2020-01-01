on VAVEL
Derby County FC
1884 Derby

Derby County are a football club from Derby England, who currently compete in the Sky Bet Championship - the second tier of English football. They are managed by Philip Cocu and play their home games at Pride Park.  HISTORY The Rams were founded in 1884 and first played their games at The Racecourse Ground. They originated as an offshoot from the Derbyshire County Cricket Club so people had something to be interested in during the winter months...
