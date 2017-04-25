Damallsvenskan - Week 2 Review: Two teams break away from the pack

The second game week of the Damallsvenskan is over, and it didn't disappoint. Shocks, goals and late drama were involved in this action-packed set of fixtures as the league approaches full swing.

It's Rosengård and Linköping that take six points from two games, placing them in the two top spots.

Rosengård hit three against Djurgården after another early scare

Djurgården hosted the Swedish giants in the first match of the second game week, with both coming off victories in their first matches of the season – 7-2 for Rosengård and 1-0 for Djurgården respectively. It came as no surprise that the visitors came out on top in this match though, with an impressive 3-1 victory. It didn’t come easy for Rosengård as it was Djurgården that took the lead.

The deadlock was broken courtesy of Tempest-Marie Norlin in the 10th minute. A corner whipped in from the right hand side bounced off many players from either side before falling to Norlin who simply tapped the ball in with her heel. Rosengård faced a similar situation in the first match in which they went a goal down early on, but to nobody’s surprise they made a comeback once again.

Three minutes later Dutch midfielder Lieke Martens equalised for the visitors. Her season has started off impressively, tallying up three goals in just two matches, and putting in some incredible displays. Martens shot was actually cleared off the line by

Hallbera Gisladottir, but she saw her block hit fellow defender Kim Sundlöv in which the ball finally ended up in the back of the net – nevertheless, the goal was given to Martens.

It was Rosengård that dominated the rest of proceedings until half-time. It wasn’t a case of if they were going to take the lead, it was when.

Only four minutes after the second half started, Rosengård took the lead. Former Houston Dash player Ella Masar slotted in a well worked team goal after Petronella Ekroth played her onside; that marks her third of the campaign.

Rosengård were in cruise control for the rest of the match. Unsurprisingly a third was added thanks to Iva Landeka. Some nifty play on the left flank resulted in a cross that met Landeka’s head which Gudbjorg Gunnarsdottir couldn’t get to.

The match finished 3-1 to the visitors in a comfortable win. Against stronger teams Rosengård can’t afford to concede early, but a more-than-convincing win confirms that their attacking options are too much to handle for many team and that they have put the UEFA Champion's League losses behind them.

Djurgården were the underdogs going into the fixture, so they won’t be too disappointed. Defensively, they’ll look to be stronger.

First half strike enough to seal off win for KIF Orebro

Kristianstad visited KIF Örebro in an interesting matchup. Both sides fell to 1-0 defeats in their opening matches.

The first quarter of an hour saw a string of half chances, mostly to the home side, yet each one failed to challenge the keepers.

The deadlock was broken in the 20th minute; Emma Jansson’s shot from outside the box caught Brett Maron off guard. Subsequently the ball rifled in to the back of the net and KIF Örebro took the lead.

The hosts managed to see out their 1-0 lead despite an entertaining second half which granted both sides opportunities. Carola Soberg came to the rescue as she made a spectacular save in the 67th minute which most keepers would’ve been proud off.

KIF Örebro almost doubled their lead with 10 minutes to go; a through-ball splitting the two centre backs made Maron come out of the box in an attempt to clear any danger, but failed to make contact with the ball. As a result, Jansson picked up the ball with Maron scrambling back. Jansson’s nifty footwork allowed her to get round the keeper, but her shot from a difficult angle painfully hit the crossbar.

Kristianstad will be very disappointed with the result as they sit with 0 points after two games. KIF Örebro will be more than happy with the much-needed win. They sit with three points.

Excruciating draw for Eskilstuna after unlucky performance

Last year’s third place finishers took on Vittsjö in an exciting encounter. Their games against each other last season saw a win for both teams, with this match confirming the closeness between the sides.

It was Eskilstuna that dominated proceedings with multiple chances. After 8 minutes Scottish-international Fiona Brown had a shot on goal that was parried away by the keeper, shortly followed by a disallowed goal.

However it was Vittsjö that took the lead in the 17th minute thanks to youngster Ebba Hed. After coming under a lot of pressure it was a much needed goal for the home side.

It looked like it was going to be one of those days for Eskilstuna. They created chance after chance but the ball didn’t want to go over the line – most notably Mimmi Larsson saw her shot in the 38th minute rifle against the underside of the crossbar, only for the ball to bounce back onto the pitch rather than into the goal.

20 minutes after the half-time break it appeared as if the visitors had reaped their rewards at last, but they were denied by the offside flag once again. It was until the 72nd minute when they managed to equalise. Larsson slotted the ball into the net, to Eskilstuna’s relief, after a scramble in the box.

Up until the full-time whistle the match was painful to watch - Eskilstuna had a string of goal-scoring opportunities, but with each one being magnificently unlucky. They will be extremely disappointed they didn’t come away with the three points, but will be pleased that they created so many chances. Larsson is making her name well known to Pia Sundhage before the UEFA European Championship's begin.

Vittsjö’s luck continued into this game too; last week’s match saw them see out a 1-0 victory of Kristianstad despite the opposition dominating proceedings, and should've took away no points from this game. When will their luck end?

Linköping victorious against newcomers

Hammarby take two defeats from two games following a 3-1 loss at home to Linköping. The result came as no shock to either team, as Hammarby look to settle into the league.

It took a mere 13 minutes for Linkopings to take the lead. And with no surprise it came courtesy of in-form forward Marija Banušić who cleverly used the outside of her boot to guide the ball into the net.

The rest of the half consisted of chance after chance for the visitors. Tome Almqvist’s sweetly struck shot from outside the box looked like it was going in to the upper 90, but instead hit the crossbar.

10 minutes into the second half and Linköping had doubled their lead, and Banušić had also doubled her goals for the day. She slotted the ball with her left foot following some nifty footwork to get past a defender. That’s the striker’s fourth goal in two games, placing her top goal scorer in the league. Who needs Stina Blackstenius and Fridolina Rolfo?

However, Linköping did have a scare. Hammarby had a spell of possession in which they managed to get a goal back through Julia Ziggiotti-Olme. Cajsa Andersson will be disappointed she didn’t do more to stop the shot from going in, but her vision was obstructed by many players.

The win was sealed off in the last minute with an own goal by Amanda Johansson. She made an effort to intercept the ball, but in doing so pushed the ball into her own net.

Linköping have started off the season well and will look to continue putting in good performances. Hammarby were expected to lose, but nonetheless picking up no points in two games is a problem they’ll need to address.

Late equaliser saves Pitea from loss

Limhamn Bunkeflo 07 (LB07) hosted Piteå in a match that didn’t disappoint with late drama. Both sides were searching for their first wins of their campaign following losses in the opening game week.

The first chances of the match went Piteå’s way, with the post protecting LB07 from conceding. Pitea played some really good football at times with some pleasing combination play, but they couldn’t quite manage to properly test the keeper.

Despite Piteå dominating, it was LB07 who took the lead on the stroke of half-time thanks to Anna Bjork Kristjánsdóttir. The Icelandic defender was brought for her defensive ability, but it was her attacking prowess that she’ll be thanked for here. She athletically headed the ball into the net following a corner floated into the back post.

The majority of the second half was relatively quiet up until the 85th minute as Piteå were desperately seeking for an equaliser. Ellen Löfqvist took a shot in a goal-mouth scramble but she failed to hit the target. Chaos broke loose from then on.

In the three minutes of added time if you blinked, you missed something. The first chance involved Josefin Johansson who managed to skip past the challenges of two players, but the subsequent three shots that followed all failed to be on target.

Piteå weren’t finished yet; with eight seconds to go they finally found the equaliser that they’d been seeking. Substitute Lotta Ökvist followed a wayward shot from Johansson and slotted the ball in to get the leveller.

The visitors would’ve been more than relieved they manage to get a point, especially after being the better side. Being more clinical will definitely be on the agenda for their upcoming games.

LB07 almost got away with the win, but they were outplayed and an equaliser was always going to come. They are still looking for their first win of the campaign.

Dramatic finish results in high-scoring stalemate for Kvarnsveden and Göteborg

Kvarnsveden hosted Göteborg in a matchup that didn't hold back on goals and late drama.

Both teams started the match looking lively and positive with half-chances being created for both sides. The home side kept possession well whilst Göteborg pressed high up the pitch. It was evident that Göteborg were looking to play the ball over top of the Kvarnsveden defence, but they were set up well; their defenders played deep in order to prevent this from causing a threat.

Göteborg were granted with the first real opportunity of the match. Following a scramble in the box after Rebecka Blomqvist’s cross, the ball reached Adelina Engman’s feet. She took a powerful shot but the keeper impressively parried it away out for a corner. It was a promising start for the visitors.

The brief harsh weather was a warning sign for Kvarnsveden. In the 19th minute Göteborg took the lead through Elin Rubensson. The midfield maestro made a run into the box to get onto the end of Blomqvist’s drilled in cross where she put a calm finish past the keeper.

The rest of the first half was entertaining - Göteborg had the majority of possession and chances but Kvarnsveden weren’t dead and buried. Youngster Tabitha Chawinga looked extremely lively and produced a threat on and off the ball – and the same could be said about Armisa Kuč. Chawinga got through on goal a few times in the later stages of the half, but a lack of support meant each chance was wasted.

Just as it looked like Kvarnsveden were going to see out the one goal deficit until half-time, Göteborg doubled their lead. Lina Lundqvistt came out of her box to intercept Landstom’s long ball over the top, but her clearance hit Blomqvist who slotted the ball in the goal. It was a gut wrenching end to the half for the visitors as it looked like they were growing with confidence.

Kvarnsveden started off the first half bright. An early chance saw Chawinga receive the ball inside the box, and after some nifty footwork she crossed the ball in to Ghana-international Elizabeth Addo, but her shot was blocked by a Göteborg defender. There were handball appeals but the referee thought there was nothing doing.

The last 30 minutes was goals galore. Chawinga caused havoc among the Göteborg defence, bossing proceeding at every opportunity she had available. It was her work that helped Kvarnsveden pull a goal back after she won a corner; the drilled in cross met the head of Salander who guided the ball into the top left hand corner in the 72nd minute.

Moments later Göteborg went 3-2 up through Pauline Hammarlund who finished off a well-worked team goal. This kicked Kvarnsvensakn into gear, and it was unsurprisingly Chawinga who narrowed the deficit once again. She dribbled powerfully down the left flank and slotted a brilliant finish into the near post.

The remaining minutes of the game were almost unbearable to watch; Kvarnsveden had most of the chances but it wasn't until the 91st minute that they equalised to make it 3-3. Lara Ivanusa slotted home the goal following a corner that dropped to her feet.

Kvarnsveden will be ecstatic that they got a point from that match, but it can't be said it wasn't deserved. Their problems lie defensivley, and as it shown in their 7-2 loss last week, it will be costly against the better sides. Göteborg will be looking to hold on to their lead next time round.