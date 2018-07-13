Damallsvenskan week 11 review: Piteå return to winning ways

In the last week of Damallsvenskan action before the summer break, Piteå found a slight cushion at the top with a win over LB07 as Göteborg’s late win over Kalmar saw them leapfrog Rosengård into second after FCR had been held by Växjö. Kristianstad slipped passed Hammarby as Vittsjö and Djurgården played out a score draw and Linköping and Eskilstuna settled for a point a piece after a six goal thriller.

Creating plenty at home but without their finishing boots, Rosengård found themselves on the backfoot after the hour when Jelena Canković’s sublime ball forward found an in-form Anna Anvegård in the box. Chesting the ball down to her boot, the attacker volleyed the ball directly into the top left corner leaving Zećira Mušović with no chance of stopping it. Facing a third successive defeat, the hosts found a goal eight minutes later, Iva Landeka deadly from a set piece for the second match in a row. Her free-kick from 20-yards struck perfectly to dip just under the bar and salvage a point in Malmö.

In a match that saw three goals in ten minutes, there was no predicting where the points were going to end up as Vittsjö clashed with Djurgården in Hässleholm. Both sides came close before the break with the hosts enjoying the better chances though they struggled to really test Guðbjörg Gunnarsdóttir, it was Evelina Finndell who found the break through for the Blue Stripes when Vittsjö failed to clear the ball. The lead doubled four minutes later by Tilde Lindwall, the 16-year-old making mince of the home defence and she dribbled the ball through and calmly slotted home.

Introduced shortly after the goal, Clara Markstedt needed all of three minutes to cut the deficit for the hosts, carrying the ball through midfield the 28-year-old struck well to slip the ball inside of the far post as Gunnarsdóttir committed to coming off of her line. Delicately balanced the match was decided ten minutes from time when free-scoring Linda Sällström notched her seventh of the year flicking Hannah Wilkinson’s cross over the line.

In what could prove to be her most profitable year in front of goal, Amanda Edgren found her third winner for Kristianstad this year, lifting KDFF to fourth with her 70-minute strike. On top and keen to work Emma Holmgren the hosts saw a rash of chances go begging before Hanna Sandström raced down the right flank with the ball. Evading the defence, the substitute fed the ball into the box, missed by the centre backs as well as the lurking Ogonna Chukwudi, Edgren swung a leg to connect and lift the ball into the roof of the net and scoop all three points.

Having a torrid time this season, Kalmar got off to a strong start at home to title-chasing Göteborg, Emma Jones’s goal just before the half hour well worked after the hosts had cut the away defence to shreds. Forced to come from behind in their previous game, KG snatched an equaliser before the break, Adelina Engman’s parting gift the presence of mind to race onto Olivia Schough’s deflected effort and fire it home.

Without a start so far this year, Annahita Zamanian came off of the bench to good effect, positively influencing play before scoring for her second match running, turning the ball home as Kalmar scrapped to clear. Again, much like their last match, Göteborg found themselves against ten after Erin Gunther was shown a straight red, Kalmar too stretched to prevent a third, Rebecka Blomqvist sharp to slip Julia Roddar’s deflected effort home.

The match not without late drama as Aivi Luik brought the hosts back within one when she coolly despatched an 89-minute penalty, the goal possibly her last intervention for Kalmar with a rumoured summer move on the cards. The narrow win enough to take KG top over night before slipping down to second following Piteå’s victory the following day, Kalmar stay bottom.

Having been pushed down to second overnight by KG, Pitea found a win for the first time in a month to regain top spot. After having made a string of fine saves to deny the hosts over the first 43 minutes, Emma Lind was left rooted when Nina Jakobsson volleyed Madelen Janogy’s whipped cross into the bottom corner.

Influential up the left flank all season, Sofia Wännerdahl claimed yet another assist early into the second half, teeing Anna Eveliina Parikka up for the equaliser. The parity refused to last however, and Janogy helped her team regain the lead, needing two bites of the cherry to turn a stubborn corner home.

In a position to potentially go into the break third after a first half of the season to forget, Linköping were pegged back by a resurgent Eskilstuna who will spend the month in the relegation zone before the league resumes in August.

On the scoresheet for the second match running, Filippa Angeldal got the visitors off to the perfect start at the Tunavallen, digging the ball out the midfielder lifted the ball over her marker, letting it curl up into the top corner. Unlucky to be down after seeing a rash of chances, things fast got worse for Eskilstuna, Kosovare Asllani’s firm header enough to double the advantage. Only two goals down for six minutes, the hosts pulled one back through Petra Johansson, the midfielder’s rocket from 20-yards too much for Matilda Haglund to cope with.

Consistently looking for an equaliser, United came close on a handful of occasions before a penalty ten minutes into the second half brought about parity, Lisa Dahlkvist picking out the bottom right corner with ease. Playing her last match for the club this season, Natasha Dowie took her tally to an even ten (lifting her to top goalscorer in the process) when she clipped Janni Arnth’s knock-down past Emelie Lundberg.

Having gone eight years since her last brace, Dahlkvist stepped up to the spot again with little more than ten minutes left on the clock, again going for precision the experienced Swede aimed for the bottom corner. Favouring the left inside of the right, she dispatched the inch-perfect ball but could only chase after the rebound as Haglund leapt to parity it away from the corner. The save for naught as the ball was worked back into the box following a throw-in, Mimmi Larsson’s header too hot to hold, the ball dropping perfectly for Annica Svensson to volley into the empty net.