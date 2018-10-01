UEFA Women’s Champions League: Round of 16 draw

With the draw made in Nyon earlier today, the last 16 still standing in the UEFA Women's Champions League know their route to the last eight.

Have we met before?

Having met in the first-round last year, Atlético Madrid will be looking to set the record straight. After seeing Manchester City off in composed fashion and never looking overly worried, Atleti are brimming with their trademark confidence and will be looking for an upset. In equally fine form, Wolfsburg have already adopted a take-no-prisoners attitude to the Frauen-Bundesliga season and will already have a focused stare on Budapest.

After reaching the last eight last season, Slavia will be hoping to settle an old score when they clash with Rosengård, the former Swedish champions the team to knock them out of the last 16 at this stage two years ago.

The last Norwegian and Danish teams standing, there is little love lost between LSK and Brøndby, the pair clashing in the first-round last season. Following a scoreless draw in Oslo, BIF were easily disposed of by the Toppserien champions. Already having seen the Italian champions off in round of 32, Brøndby will be licking their lips at the prospect of repaying last year’s favour.

French pair head for the Netherlands and Sweden

Having upset the applecart in the Eredivisie, ending Twente’s long reign of dominance, Ajax have not had a happy start to life in Europe. Table toppers in both years of coming through the preliminary round, the Amsterdam team fell at the first hurdle last season, their determined showing against Sparta Praha enough to earn them the toughest of tests in the round of 16. Easing passed Avaldsnes with an aggregated score of 7-0, Lyon are expected to see off de Godendochters with ease.

Still trying to navigate through a tricky season in Sweden, Linköping hit the ground running in the UWCL, hitting Zhytlobud-1 Kharkiv for ten over two legs. Quarter-finalists in their last three seasons in the competition, the Damallsvenskan champions will have a task and a half on their hands if they’re to make it four. A team still looking for a clear identity and place in women’s football, PSG have routinely flourished in Europe, making it to the last four in all three of their last seasons in the competition, including two final appearances.

Previous quarter-finalists set to be a tough test

A team in their tenth season in the UWCL, Zürich are yet to feature in the last eight and having been drawn against a Munich team firing on almost every cylinder, it doesn’t look like it will be tenth time lucky.

Having seen off Cypriot Barcelona, Glasgow City have earned themselves a clash with the real McCoy. Not as slick as their Liga Iberdrola counterparts this season, Barcelona will still be one of the tougher tests Glasgow’s defence will have faced since Chelsea’s visit to Airdrie in 2015. With a miserable history against British teams, having been knocked out of the round of 32 in their first season by eventual semi-finalists Arsenal. (As well as the round of 16 on their return to England in 2014 when they failed to overcome Bristol City before the Vixens were humbled by FFC Frankfurt in the following round). Barcelona will hope that the third time is the lucky one.

Only in their second year in the competition, having seen of Fortuna Hjørring in the first round, two years running, Fiorentina have proven themselves to have plenty of mettle. A 4-0 loss to Wolfsburg in the first leg of the round of 16 tie last year did little to deter the then Serie A champions and they came away with a credible 3-3 draw at the AOK. But with a team that hasn’t looked quite as good since they won the title, Chelsea could prove a challenge too tough. For Chelsea, there will be little fear around the Viola, the London side’s Achilles very much the team that knocked Fiorentina out last year.

Full draw

FC Zürich vs Bayern München

VfL Wolfsburg vs Atlético Madrid

Ajax vs Olympique Lyonnais

Barcelona vs Glasgow City

Linköping vs Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea vs Fiorentina

Rosengård vs Slavia Praha

LSK vs Brøndby

First legs will be played 17-18 October and second legs 31 October-1 November.