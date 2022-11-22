Mexico 0-0 Poland: Post-match player ratings

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 22: Nicola Zalewski of Poland controls the ball against Jorge Sanchez of Mexico during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Mexico and Poland at Stadium 974 on November 22, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Group C's second match of the tournament, saw an entertaining goalless draw between Mexico and Poland. at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Both sides had excellent chances to take the lead with both goalkeepers making some very good stops.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski was also denied from the penalty spot after he was originally brought down in the area.

Here are the full ratings for both sides:

Mexico

Guillermo Ochoa - 8.5

Made a handful of strong saves alongside a brilliant penalty save to deny Lewandowksi. His overall distribution was also very accurate throughout the game.

Jorge Sanchez - 6.5

Made a couple of vital clearances as well as some good forward passes. Had a shot at goal too, but a yellow card reduces his rating.

Cesar Montes - 7.5

Kept Lewandowski quiet all game and won all of his individual tackles, both stand and slide.

Hector Moreno - 6

Very quiet game and was saved on a couple of occasions, as well as giving away a penalty. However, he did finish the match with the most passes completed compared to anyone else on the pitch.

Jesus Gallardo - 7.5

Created a chance and consistently pushed his way up the pitch, proving to be a real threat on the left-hand side. Also completed the most successful tackles in the match.

Hector Herrera - 6

The 32-year-old had a quiet afternoon in truth, struggling to get a foot-hold in the game. He was eventually substituted after 71 minutes.

Edson Alvarez - 7.5

In the middle of the park, Alvarez was constantly at the heartbeat of all good things that went Mexico's way as well as breaking up play when needed.

Luis Chavez - 7.5

The 26-year-old created the most chances in the entire game, and battled throughout the game, pressuring Matty Cash when possible.

Hirving Lozano - 8

The Napoli winger was a consistent threat throughout the match, also creating two opportunities and having a shot saved well by the Poland goalkeeper.

Henry Martin - 6.5

It was a quiet afternoon for the striker, managing just one shot throughout the game, and was substituted after 71 minutes.

Alexis Vega - 6

Despite being the most fouled player in the game, he struggled to have any other impact, despite having five shots throughout the entire match.

Substitutions

Carlos Rodriguez - 6.5

The 25-year-old played just nineteen minutes as a second-half substitute, and got involved well with some neat passes and interceptions.

Raul Jimenez - 6

The Wolves forward is back from injury and came on as a late substitute but failed to register a shot on goal.

Poland

Wojciech Szczesny - 8

The Juventus goalkeeper had an afternoon to remember, with four excellent saves to deny Mexico throughout the game.

Matty Cash - 7

Aston Villa's defender had a positive attacking display, completing 19 of his 24 passes as well as a handful of strong recovery tackles.

Kamil Glik - 7

Put his body on the line when it mattered, making four brilliant headed clearances as well as a strong block which temporarily saw him down on the floor.

Jakub Kiwior - 7.5

The Polish defence were excellent throughout the game and despite having a shot off target, he defender well when it mattered and helped keep a clean sheet.

Bartosz Bereeszynski - 5.5

The 30-year-old had a difficult afternoon against Lozano in truth, and was second best for the majority of the game.

Grzegorz Krychowiak - 7.5

The former West Bromwich Albion loanee had a strong afternoon, creating a chance as well as going close early on, as well as winning the majority of his tackles.

Sebastian Szymanski - 6.5

The 23-year-old played well throughout the game but couldn't quite find his feet when it mattered.

Jakub Kaminski - 5.5

It was a disappointing afternoon for the youngster, managing the fewest touches from any starting player throughout the game.

Piotr Zielinski - 7.5

The Napoli midfielder was a constant threat throughout the game, but despite creating two opportunities, he failed to manage a chance of his own.

Nicola Zalewski - 6

The 20-year-old managed just 45 minutes and despite completing 12 of his 13 passes, he failed to leave a lasting impression when it mattered.

Robert Lewandowski - 6.5

It was a disappointing performance from the captain, managing two chances but missed a crucial penalty when it mattered for his side.

Substitutes

Krystian Bielik - 6.5

The Birmingham City loanee came on at half-time, and sat comfortably in his sides midfield. Also completed 81% of his passes in the second-half.

Przemyslaw Frankowski - 6.5

The 27-year-old played just 18 minute but completed eight of his nine passes as well as successfully completing his only dribble.