Marcel Sabitzer's brace led RB Leipzig to a comfortable 3-0 win on the night, 4-0 on aggregate, over Tottenham in the Champions League last 16. Leipzig advance to the UCL qu...

After exiting the Champions League, Tottenham have no chances remaining for silverware this year. With manager Jose Mourinho hired as a 'trophy specialist,' is it time to mo...

With the absence of football, we take a trip back into Leicester City history on the 18th of March...

Leicester are without a victory on the 21st March since 1979....

The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between suppo...

Lampard: All-rounded Barkley is integral to success Jake Stokes Frank Lampard reveals all on Ross Barkley as he hails midfielder....

Crucial Games in the Champions League Bailey Collington Half of the last-16 Champions League knockout matches are being played this week, with two of those ties being played behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus. Three out of the four games ...

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City Preview: Two wins from Wembley George Wilson Daniel Farke and his team face another midweek trip to Tottenham, this time in the FA Cup....

Nuno Espirito Santo post comeback against Tottenham: "We were relentless." Bruna Reis Only three days after guaranteeing place in the Europa League round of 16, Wolves enacted revenge on Jose Mourinho's Spurs....

Fantasy Premier League: Win or Bin? - Gameweek 28 Thomas Bird A look at which players managers should look to transfer in our out for Gameweek 28 of FPL...

Kovacic believes in little difference between the Blues and Bayern Nathaniel Kay Chelsea's midfielder is relishing the chance at taking on Europe's elite in the Champions League. ...

WSL Week 15 round-up: City-Chelsea stalemate; Birmingham dropping and Man Utd ruin Everton housewarming party Connor Whitley Chelsea remain in best position for title; Birmingham now lost five on the bounce and Man Utd get back to winning ways....

Lampard commends ‘fantastic’ Giroud Jake Stokes Frank Lampard has showered Olivier Giroud with praise and discussed the importance of having a cohesive squad....

Azpilicueta hails ‘perfectly’ executed tactics in London derby win Jake Stokes Cesar Azpilicueta featured in Frank Lampard’s back five as Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotpsur 2-1....

Giroud delighted with goal on ‘special day’ Jake Stokes Olivier Giroud found the back of the net in the Premier League for the first time since April 2019 in 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur....

Leicester 0-1 Manchester City: Late winner for City pushes them seven points clear of trailing Foxes Lois George Gabriel Jesus came on to score the winner in the 80th minute against their closest opposition after a week of controversy for Man City over financial fair play ...

Frank Lampard criticises VAR after Spurs victory Sam Cook Reaction from the Chelsea manager following a triumphant victory against Tottenham....

The Warm Down: Chelsea completes the league double over Tottenham Jake Stokes Chelsea now sit four points clear of London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur in fourth as the battle for a Champions League place intensifies....

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Giroud proves his worth for Lampard Jake Stokes Frank Lampard defeats Jose Mourinho once again as fight for a Champions League football finish intensifies....

Blues Connections: Five Players who have played for Chelsea and Tottenham Jake Stokes Here are some familiar faces who have played for both the blue and white side of London....

Brendan Rodgers believes finishing seventh would "not be good enough" Josh Holland The Foxes currently sit third in the Premier League and are 10 points ahead of fifth placed Tottenham Hotspur....

As it happened: Precocious Leipzig youngsters leave Mourinho's men with sizeable task in the second leg Toby Bowles Follow along for the Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig live stream online, TV channel, lineups, preview, and score updates of the UEFA Champions League 2020. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 GM...

Return of the Champions League Bailey Collington One of the most intense and talked about competitions is back this week with the return of the UEFA Champions League. Four matches kick off the knockout campaign this week w...

The Warm Down: Vydra stunner buries Saints Nicholas Hughes A superb winner from Matej Vydra gave Burnley all three points in their mid-table Premier League clash with Southampton....