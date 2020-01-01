The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between supporters going again, here is w...
The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between supporters going again, here is w...
A look back at five of the best moments from Burnley's season so far....
Leicester faced Watford in 2013 as they looked to continue their push for automatic promotion. ...
The Reds are currently suffering their first dip of a remarkable season, with three defeats in four matches. Can they return to winning ways against Bournemouth...
Ismaïla Sarr double ends Liverpool’s hopes of an unbeaten season as the Hornets trounced the Reds 3-0 at Vicarage Road....
Liverpool's unbeaten run was left in tatters as Watford moved out of the relegation zone with the most unlikeliest of 3-0 victories at Vicarage Road...
A look at which players managers should look to transfer in our out for Gameweek 28 of FPL...
A comfortable 3-0 win in the end for Manchester United with Bruno Fernandes opening his account for the club, followed by two sublime finishes by Martial and Gr...
Watford heap further misery on the Cherries, as Nigel Pearson's men coast home to a 3-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium against AFC Bournemouth....
Speaking ahead of Watford's visit to Bramall Lane on Thursday Chris Wilder has acknowledged the threat Nigel Pearson's side pose....
A look ahead to Watford's visit to Bramall Lane on Boxing Day, where they will hope to kick on from their win against Manchester United at the weekend....
An utterly inexplicable error from Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea helped Watford to a potentially season-changing win in their first h...
Two goals from Mohamed Salah ensured the Reds walked away with three points against Watford on a nervy afternoon at Anfield....
Reds look to continue ominous march against basement boys...
The Foxes are sitting pretty in second in the Premier League table and have a great chance to extend their winning run against a struggling Watford side....
The 46-year-old insists his future lies in the East Midlands ahead of Wednesday's fixture against Watford....
Clarets ultimately ran out 3-0 winners, but scoreline doesn't tell the full story...
18th-placed hosts look to down 10th-placed Clarets as season resumes...
An in-depth look at what to expect from Burnley's trip to Watford....
As a lover of both Sheffield United and cycling, 52-year-old James Kemp is combining the two for a greater cause. After making what seemed a...
Both clubs welcome back important players to the matchday squads on Friday night....
Follow live updates, teams news and analysis of the Premier League's Friday night fixture between Norwich City and Watford at Carrow Road. ...
Despite Chelsea's brilliant current form of going seven away games unbeaten in all competitions, there is still one minor issue which needs sorting out going fo...
Follow the live coverage of the Premier League game between Watford and Chelsea at Vicarage Road....
Lampard's men travel to Vicarage Road in the late kick-off in the Premier League looking to continue their recent impressive form in the League....
Watford host Sheffield United at Vicarage Road with both sides hoping to bounce back from defeats last time out....