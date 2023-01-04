Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of the Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder live, as well as the latest information from the Paycom Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder live online
The game will be televised on ESPN Star+.
Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder can be tuned in from NBA League Pass live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Thunder player
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 24 year old guard, is being a key player for the Thunder with projection for the next few years, it is said that for the team to transcend, the player has to be healthy, as injuries have constantly haunted him, currently averaging 30.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, one of the young players that is giving a lot to talk about in the Boston team, coming from Duke University, has become the one in charge of giving joy to the Celtics, having a great team will always make things easier, but this player was fundamental in last season's Playoffs, where they were very close to take the title, this season with a more prepared quintet they are serious candidates and this player is a possible MVP having 30.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
This man has dropped the 2nd-most total points (1,055) in the league 🔥🌟#NBAAllStar votes count 3x today on the @NBA App AND at https://t.co/EdDw352OFk pic.twitter.com/F5MjUypvuk— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 1, 2023
Thunder all-star quintet
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, Dort, Bazley, Earl.
Celtics All-Star Team
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
Background
Celtics and Thunder are playing a two game series, the first of them has already been played and ended in a victory for Celtics with a score of 122-126, now both come with defeats and hope to reverse their situation by adding a victory, this duel has much to prove and the protagonists will be responsible for giving a great showdown.
Thunder to face its destiny
Thunder has not been able to compete in the NBA in the past two seasons, their level has been enough to finish above the Rockets in the Western Conference, certainly a very negative streak wherever you want to see, in the current season the team ranks 12th with a record of 15-21, the same as the Lakers, not being such a popular team does not highlight the bad season, but in reality their numbers are very bad to try to compete for a place in the Playoffs, the team has not been able to make their home games count and has not been able to take advantage of it, as they have a very tight streak of 10-9, as visitors they have a worse record than the Lakers, The team has not been able to take advantage of their home games and has not been able to take advantage of them, as they have a very tight streak of 10-9, as visitors they have worse numbers, the team comes from two consecutive losses, being Hornets and 76ers the culprits, now the team must get a home win against Celtics or they will be left with a very dangerous streak.
Celtics regained the lead
Boston Celtics since last season showed that their current goal in the NBA is to be champions, the previous season was frustrated by losing in the finals to Warriors, but the team left a feeling that the title 18 is near, Celtics since before the start of the season was profiled as one of the favorites to stay the championship, the team so far has done well, so much so that they lead the conference with a record of 16-11, to be near the middle of the season, their numbers are very good and if they continue like this they could break their previous record of 51-31, the team regained the lead after going through a losing streak that at this moment has already been cut, but they arrive to the duel against Thunder with a 123-111 loss against Nuggets, if they do not want to leave the lead again they must win this Tuesday, because the Nets and Bucks are also very close.
East and West again in an evenly matched duel
The two NBA conferences are very competitive, but it cannot be left aside that there are teams superior to others, the surprises that come to give the NBA are very recurrent, but in the duel between Celtics and Thunder the positions in the table of both puts them in a very uneven situation, but in this league surprises happen every day and perhaps the big favorite does not achieve victory this time.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Paycom Center at 8:00 pm ET.