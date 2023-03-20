Four things we learnt from the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

As expected the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix definitely did not disappoint.

Sergio Perez secured his fifth victory in his Formula 1 career in Saudi Arabia as he finished ahead of Max Verstappen by 5.355 seconds. McLaren struggled and Aston Martin look unstoppable behind the Red Bull pairing of Verstappen and Perez. Alphatauri are struggling in this years Formula One world championship with zero points scored in the first two races. Here are four key points that we learnt from this exciting Grand Prix.

McLaren are clearly struggling in the midfield battle this season

McLaren have not had the results that they have wanted throughout the first two races of the 2023 season.

Oscar Piastri started 8th on the grid finishing in 15th position by the end of the race and Lando Norris started 19th and finished 17th.

Currently McLaren are sitting 10th in the constructor's championship and 19th and 20th in the driver's championship.

It is clear that Piastri, Norris, ​​Zak Brown, ​​​​Andrea Stella ​​and the whole of McLaren will be working very hard to succeed.

Aston Martin are capable of finishing 2nd in the constructor's championship

This might be a long-term point, but considering the outstanding performances that have been made by the Aston Martin team, they have a chance.

In this Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso raced his way to his 100th Formula 1 podium, finishing 3rd behind Verstappen and Perez. Lance Stroll had an unfortunate DNF in Jeddah, but he has shown what he can do at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Stroll is placed 7th in the driver's championship whereas Alonso is placed 3rd. Aston Martin are comfortably sitting 2nd in the constructor's championship mainly due to Alonso's astonishing podiums in the first two races of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

​Ferrari are not as consistent to be constructors champions

Ferrari had a truly disappointing weekend in Jeddah as it started off with a ten second grid penalty to Charles Leclerc. Eventually Leclerc had a great qualifying performance finishing 2nd by the end of Q3. However due to the penalty Leclerc started 12th. Carlos Sainz had a qualifying that does not meet the reputation of the Scuderia. The Spaniard crossed the line finishing 5th at the end of qualifying.

The race was difficult, but by the end of the wonderful race Sainz finished 6th place and Leclerc finished 7th which is not the full potential of a great brand and a great Formula 1 make of car.

I am sure that Frederic Vasseur and the whole of Ferrari will be very disappointed in their performance and will need time to deeply reflect on their mistakes.

Alphatauri have not improved that much compared to last year

After the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Alphatauri are placed 9th in the constructors championship with zero points under their belt. Six drivers have not had the luck to score any points yet, two out of that six are Yuki Tsunoda ​and the Dutch rookie Nyck De Vries.

Tsunoda finished 11th in Jeddah, stepping up his game just like the Alphatauri team principal, Franz Tost has publicly told him to. De Vries finished 14th, he is still getting used to the car as it is his rookie season.

Tsunoda also had an unlucky race due to losing out in the points with four laps to go after getting overtaken by the experienced Haas driver, Kevin Magnussen.

Overall the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has given us excellent entertainment and these two races have given Formula One fans and viewers a brief view of how this exciting season will unfold in terms of the teams perspectives.

These four points that we have learnt are examples of the brief views and perspectives of the 2023 Formula 1 season. Next race is exciting as Formula 1 are hosting the Australian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso racing in Jeddah (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

McLaren vibrant papaya colours at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)